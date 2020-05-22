Health Canada reports a total of 81,700 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the crisis.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer said the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal have emerged as hotspots and account for nearly half of all Canadian cases.

Following Ontario’s spike in daily cases on Friday morning, Dr. Howard Njoo was asked if this is the start of the second wave of COVID-19 in the province. He said a second wave can only be identified in retrospect after hopefully the first wave has ended. Dr. Njoo said sudden changes in numbers might be happening because of one local area or it might just be “usual fluctuations.” He noted that it’s too early to say whether it’s a worthy enough swing to declare a second wave.

Njoo said another reason behind the increase in cases is Canadians going out to enjoy the summer, but tending to forget that they have to maintain all of the public health measures.