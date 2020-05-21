The Canadian Armed Forces are reporting 28 members sent to help long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19.

1,700 CAF members were deployed nearly a month ago at the request of the provinces’ premiers to help in homes that were overwhelmed with outbreaks.

16 of the military cases are in Quebec, while 12 are in Ontario.

In total, there are now 28 members of the CAF reported to have the virus. It’s a significant jump from last week’s overall total, with only 5 cases across both provinces.