(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

We touched on a number of topics including:

How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19

Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic

Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion

Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores

Farmers Markets

How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: