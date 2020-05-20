Black bears are smart and they have a nose for finding food.

They also have the claw dexterity to open car doors if left unlocked.

That is precisely what happened on May 17, 2020 when Trail and Greater District RCMP and BC Conservation officers arrived to a not-so-grizzly scene of an adult black bear stuck inside a vehicle in the 2100-block of Topping Street in Trail.

“RCMP attended and discovered the black bear had managed to open the door to the unlocked vehicle, enter, and subsequently trapped itself as the door swung shut behind it,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a release.

With some quick thinking, RCMP were able to safely open the door with the assistance of a traffic cone.

The bear left the scene and no injuries were reported.

As for the owner of the vehicle, she stated that she had left garbage in her trunk with the intent of disposing of it the next day.

The RCMP strongly advise homeowners not to place garbage inside their vehicles as it is an attractant and to always lock their vehicle doors.

Locking your vehicle doors will also prevent theft from your vehicle by bears and people.

Link to bear footage provided by Trail and Greater District RCMP.