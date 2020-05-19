Vista Radio conducted another exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Tuesday, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the Phase 2 of the Province’s Restart Plan.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

Students returning to school part-time on June 1st

Phase 2 of the B.C. Restart Plan

Racist activity in the province during COVID-19

The re-opening of provincial parks and historic sites

Forestry sector pre and post-pandemic

How the B.C.’s “new normal” could impact the 2021 election

B.C.’s desire to host NHL regular season and playoff games

Hear the full interview with John Horgan below: