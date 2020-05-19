News Special Report: Exclusive Interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Tuesday, May. 19th, 2020 B.C. Premier John Horgan. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr) Vista Radio conducted another exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Tuesday, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the Phase 2 of the Province’s Restart Plan. In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including: Students returning to school part-time on June 1st Phase 2 of the B.C. Restart Plan Racist activity in the province during COVID-19 The re-opening of provincial parks and historic sites Forestry sector pre and post-pandemic How the B.C.’s “new normal” could impact the 2021 election B.C.’s desire to host NHL regular season and playoff games Hear the full interview with John Horgan below: https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/John-Horgan-Interview.mp3