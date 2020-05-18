Capt. Jennifer Casey was the CF Snowbirds' Public Affairs Officer. She tragically died in a crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Supplied by RCAF, Twitter)

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has confirmed that Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the Snowbird plane crash on Sunday in Kamloops. Capt. Casey was the team’s public affairs officer.

Casey joined the Snowbirds in 2018 after a career in journalism. She is originally from Halifax.

The pilot of the jet, Capt. Richard MacDougall has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The jet appeared to have stalled shortly after takeoff in Kamloops and crashed into a residence.

The crash is under investigation and the Snowbirds remain in British Columbia. This is the ninth loss of life for the Snowbirds since 1972.