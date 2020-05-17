The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has confirmed that a member of the Snowbirds team has died following a crash in Kamloops on Sunday.

In a tweet, the RCAF confirmed, with heavy hearts, a member of the Snowbirds team died and another suffered serious injuries.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries. We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved. More information will be communicated in the near future. — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) May 17, 2020

The Canadian Snowbirds were flying across Canada to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

