Following an order from Interior Health that forced the closure of all fitness centres, gyms, and yoga studios back on April 2nd, those facilities may now re-open as of Tuesday, May 19th.

Interior Health is rescinding the mandatory closures as part of Phase 2 of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan.

“This will allow these facilities to re-open as long as they can meet requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID-19.”

Any local gym, fitness centre, or yoga studio must develop a health and safety plan as laid out by the Provincial Health Office.

“Guidance for facility operators and for the public related to gyms and other fitness facilities is now available on the Interior Health website,” said Interior Health. “Facility operators may also contact their local Environmental Health Office.”

More: COVID-19 Guidance for Gyms and Fitness Centres (Interior Health)

The health authority said additional guidance for facility operators will come from WorkSafeBC.

More: WorkSafeBC Details Industry-Specific Re-Opening Guidelines (April 15, 2020)

Anyone with questions or concerns can phone Interior Health’s non-medical COVID-19 phone line at 1-888-268-4319 (COVID19).