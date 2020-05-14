As of Thursday, the majority of British Columbia’s Provincial Parks are open for day use, although camping is still not permitted.

Part of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan, the re-opening includes provincially protected areas and marine parks.

Staff officially returned to work as of Thursday and are now operating Provincial Parks around British Columbia.

The full list of B.C. Parks open to day use is available below, with a link also showing parks and recreation sites that remain fully closed to the public at this time.

More: Provincial Parks Affected by COVID-19 (BC Parks)

The Discover Camping reservation system will be back online as of 8:00 am MT (7:00 am PT) on Monday, May 25th, as many campgrounds will be opening for the season on June 1st.

“As we get back outdoors, please remember to stay local and only visit the parks that are closest to your home,” said BC Parks.

Some closures remain in effect for the Kootenay-Okanagan Region including the following:

Arrow Lakes Provincial Park

Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Boundary Creek Provincial Park

Champion Lakes Provincial Park

Dry Gulch Provincial Park

Inkaneep Provincial Park

Jewel Lake Provincial Park

Johnstone Creek Provincial Park

Kettle River Recreation Area

Kootenay Lake Provincial Park

Martha Creek Provincial Park

Nancy Greene Provincial Park

Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Ram Creek Ecological Reserve

Roseberry Provincial Park

Stemwinder Provincial Park

Summit Lake Provincial Park

Top of the World Provincial Park

Yahk Provincial Park

Additional information on closures from Recreation Sites and Trails BC can also be found online.

More: Recreation Sites Affected by COVID-19 (Recreation Sites and Trails BC)