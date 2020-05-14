While the CP Holiday Train usually rolls through communities in December, the group is hosting a special online concert series on Thursday for Canadians coast to coast.

“At Home with the CP Holiday Train” will be held online at 2:00 pm MT (1:00 pm PT) on the CP Holiday Train’s official Facebook page.

The CP Holiday Train is hoping Canada will join them for the special musical event, “Sharing the Spirit in the Spring” all to raise awareness and support for COVID-19 relief.

“CP Holiday Train favourites Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott host this special musical event, revisiting magical moments of the train with former Holiday Train artists and reflecting on the power of community giving,” said the CP Holiday Train in their announcement.

The show will include appearances from Alan Doyle, Kelly Prescott, The Trews, Terri Clark, Dallas Smith, Meghan Patrick, Odds, Tanika Charles, Willy Porter, The Jim Cuddy Band, Sam Roberts Band, Madeline Merlo, JoJo Mason, and other guests.

Check out the official event details below: