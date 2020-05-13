Of Canada’s 71,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34,500 or 48% of all cases have now recovered. Canada’s top doctor said the daily average for testing has jumped to nearly 28,000 tests.

Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed the country’s medical officers are on the lookout for an inflammatory disease in children, saying it appears similar to Kawasaki syndrome.

This follows the Canadian Pediatric Surveillance Program’s (CPSP) alert to Canada’s doctors to keep an eye out for an inflammatory illness that was reported in a small number of children worldwide. In the alert, the CPSP said the symptom may be “temporally” associated with COVID-19, meaning it’s linked to the virus, only because it appears at the same time in children.

Tam said there remains no proof the illness is specific to COVID-19 because Kawasaki-like syndromes can be a secondary effect from your body’s reaction to a virus. Even if it’s not specific, Tam said it is important to catch people who are presented with the symptoms in order to find out whether COVID-19 is linked.