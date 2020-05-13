Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given a bit more clarity to programs meant to shore up businesses in rural areas and for students. The federal government is funnelling $1-billion to six regional development agencies across Canada to support tourism and seasonal sectors.

Some of the money will also be given to Community Future Development Networks for smaller, rural businesses that did not qualify for other subsidy programs. More details are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau also announced that students and recent graduates can begin to apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as of Friday. He encouraged students who haven’t registered on the Canada Revenue Agency website for a “My Account” should do that now to speed up the process. You can do that here.

The Student Benefit will provide students who have seen summer jobs disappear $1,250 a month. Students with dependents or disabilities will receive $2,000 from the program.