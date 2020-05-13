The investigation into the May, 1 2020 shooting in Trail is ongoing.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP say a suspect in the incident is presently in custody, but on other unrelated matters.

In the original release, Trail RCMP calling for witnesses in May 1 shooting, police say a man with no fixed address was found with a sawed off rifle two days after the incident.

However, police reiterated that investigators have reason to believe he was not the shooter and therefore no charges were laid.

With that, trail RCMP are still looking for any witnesses to the may first shooting at the 1900-block of Oak Street in trail just before 5:00 am.