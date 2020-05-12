Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on May 12, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases have risen by seven between Monday and Tuesday, while those that are reported to be symptom-free from the virus sits at 1,832 as of Tuesday, May 12th.

To date, 2,360 people have contracted the virus around the province. However, when the recovery numbers are included, it would mean that 528 active cases still remain.

No change has been reported from the Interior Health Region, where confirmed infections remain at 180.

Health authorities have reported one more death at a long-term care home in the Fraser Health area, bringing to death toll to 131 to date.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Provincial Health Officer said that while many strides have been taken in terms of learning about the virus and its transmission, managing outbreaks and how to care for people, there are still many questions left to answer.

“Today, we have launched a province-wide survey to gather your feedback on your experiences and your actions in the COVID-19 pandemic so far,” said Henry. “The information that we gather will help inform the decisions that we make in the weeks and months ahead.”

The survey, which has been made available on the BCCDC website, will allow British Columbians to voluntarily participate in other studies being done to better understand the impacts of the pandemic.

The two projects which Dr. Henry highlighted included a serology blood test study to look for immunity, and seeking public input on how to best use technology to coordinate information sharing and contact tracing.

With the approach of Phase 2 of the BC Restart Plan approaching, Dr. Henry said that many people may be concerned with the potential risks that may present.

“We are taking this slowly in how we’re rolling out the phases, and we need you to do that, too. The orders and restrictions that we have put in place are to keep all of us safe, and that remains our number one priority,” explained Henry. “This is the new start of our new phase, but it will take time and we will continue to be measured and thoughtful in how we do this.”

Henry noted that May 12th is International Nurse’s Day, and commended the hard work being done by healthcare professionals.

“We know that B.C.’s nurses are doing incredible work across our province, supporting patients with COVID-19 and stepping up in this crisis,” said Henry. “One of the ways we can show appreciation to all of our health care providers, and the nurses in our community, is to keep healthy ourselves. Protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities protects all of us, including our nurses.”