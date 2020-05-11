Over the weekend, B.C. reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, totalling 2,353 across the province as of Monday, May 11th, with 180 infections in the Interior Health region.

Over the two day span, nine new cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, and 14 more positive results were added between Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, 634 active cases remain, as 1,719 people are now symptom-free.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that one more death has been related to COVID-19 over the weekend, totalling 130 for all of B.C.

Henry said that B.C. was quick to act at the beginning of the pandemic, and is in a better position because of it. She added that slow and cautious action will be needed in the coming week, as things open back up once again.

“Next week, if things keep going the way they have been going, we’ll be at phase 2 of our pandemic. Being patient and calm must be top of mind right now,” said Henry. “You need to take the time you need to think about how you’re going to adapt your activities to the new ways of operating within our province.”

As steps to reopen businesses around B.C. are being taken, Henry said that it is important to make individual adjustments that business owners feel are right for them. She added that patience from customers while businesses adjust will help everyone.

“We urge everyone to show that kindness to your favourite store or your favourite salon owner as they adapt their business and meet the new rules we have in place. Some businesses may not open, or may not open for many months because they may feel it is not safe for them to do so,” said Henry. “We all need to be aware of our unique circumstances that make it more or less risky to take this next step, and that’s okay, nobody should feel pressured. A thoughtful, measured approach will keep us all safe.”