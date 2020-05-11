Trail and Greater District RCMP say they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man province-wide.

According to police, 36-year-old Troy Harry Tremayne is wanted for fail to comply, theft under $5,000 and unlawfully in a dwelling among other alleged offences. He is also wanted for assault.

Tremayne is Caucasian, 5′ 10″, weighs approximately 141 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you spot Troy Tremayne, do not approach him, please call your local police, the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-365-2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.