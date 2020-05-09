Public footage from B.C. beaches shows crowds of people congregating after the province announced plans to loosen some of its restrictions.

Canada’s top doctor said the public must be reminded that life is not going to be back to the pre-January normal.

Dr. Theresa Tam addressed B.C. directly in her daily update, noting that all gatherings of that nature should not continue. Tam said it’s up to officials to constantly remind people that is not how they are advising the public to behave. She said the advice is to go outdoors, but people must observe physical distancing measures.

Tam said if there is an uptick in cases caused by looser public health measures, restrictions may have to be reinstated. Tam was quick to point out that she and officials do not want that to happen. She said everybody must continue to listen to provincial and local public health officials because COVID-19 is still circulating around Canada.