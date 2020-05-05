Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on May 5, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C.’s health authorities are reporting eight new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, totalling 2,232 confirmed infections across the province.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health Region remains at 177 people who have contracted the virus.

As for long-term care homes in B.C., 22 active outbreaks remain, while 17 have been declared over. Among those now COVID-19 free are Cranbrook’s Kootenay Street Village and the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, which was the first care home in B.C. to become infected.

More recoveries are being reported around the province, with 1,472 people no longer infected, leaving 760 active cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Health Officer reported in Tuesday afternoon’s briefing that four more deaths have been attributed to the virus, bringing the total up to 121.

Henry said that while talk of easing restrictions is going on, people need to remain cautious.

“We are very likely at the end of our beginning, but there is still a long way to go for all of us,” said Henry. “The orders and restrictions we have put in place are still in place. Please don’t start planning your play dates and expanding your bubble too soon.”

Henry added that moving forward too quickly with reopening may run the risk of causing a spike in case numbers, undoing the progress that has been made.

“Finding that fine balance that is unique for us here in B.C. for the experience that we are going through with our pandemic is a global effort, but also an effort that we need to do here at home,” explained Henry. “Our new normal will apply to everybody, and there are some things that will not change in the coming weeks and months.”

British Columbians are asked to be respectful of one another and continue to adhere to the measures in place to ensure that everyone is taken care of amid times where tensions may be high.

“None of us know the circumstances of the people around us, so we need to continue to be kind to them and not make assumptions, to be tolerant with everybody, and make sure that we support us all,” said Henry. “We know that this has been a very trying time for everybody, and that can sometimes lead to anger and frustration. We need to remain calm and remind ourselves that it’s kindness that will help us get through this.”