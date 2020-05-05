Trail and Greater District RCMP said they received a report in the early morning of May 1, 2020, of a shot fired at a passenger vehicle in the 1900-block of Oak Street in Trail B.C.

Investigators say they believe at least one shot was fired towards a black Ford Escort containing the driver and one passenger.

Miraculously neither of the vehicles occupants were injured during this seemingly careless act, said Detachment Commander of the Trail RCMP, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, “Our investigators have reason to believe that all the individuals involved were known to each other, therefore the incident was isolated and not random in nature.”

Trail RCMP report that two days later at 10:40 a.m, officers located and detained a 34 year-old man with no fixed address at the Victoria Street Bridge.

Police seized the suspect’s sawed off rifle but he was later released, without charge, pending further investigation.

RCMP are now urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident, and that “No piece of information is too small.”

The criminal investigation is ongoing and police are calling for witnesses to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) at 250-364-2566.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.