News Nunavut says last week’s only COVID-19 case was a false positive SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Monday, May. 4th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) This afternoon (Monday), the Government of Nunavut announced that their first and only case last week was a false positive. Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. While this is a relief for many residents, Patterson says it does not mean anyone should relax or ease up on physical distancing, handwashing, cleaning surfaces often, and staying home. *Written by Mo Fahim