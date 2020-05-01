Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

B.C. has reached a total of 2,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, April 30th, as 25 positive test results have been added.

Meanwhile, 170 cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region to date.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer said that 790 active cases remain, as 1,322 people have recovered from the virus.

B.C.’s death toll has risen by two on Thursday, totalling 111 deaths related to COVID-19 so far.

April 30th marks 100 days since provincial health authorities made their first statement about the virus.

“We did it because we were concerned about what this detection in China might mean for all of us,” said Henry. “Our lives, our businesses and our communities have dramatically changed over the last 100 days. Yet one thing has really stayed the same, and that is the unwavering commitment of everybody here in British Columbia to work together, keep our firewall strong, and do everything that we can to protect our communities.”

Henry also offered some words of encouragement to B.C. residents through the crisis.

“We need to continue to be caring and compassionate to our friends, our neighbours and our community, and to show our appreciation to the countless British Columbians who are protecting us,” said Henry.

*** Story by Ryley McCormack ***