Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP arrested two men for the alleged assault of a 57 year-old Trail resident.

Police say they received a report on April 28, 2020 that the victim was attacked by the two suspects in downtown Trail.

After police arrived on the scene, both male suspects were immediately arrested, one aged 24 and the other 32.

“Further investigation discovered that the 24-year-old male suspect had allegedly kicked and knocked down the victim,” Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said in a statement. “The suspect and victim knew each other and the assault was targeted.”

The younger suspect will appear in Provincial Court, in Rossland on August 13. He will face one count of Assault contrary to Section 266 of the Criminal Code.

As for the older male suspect, his first appearance will be on October 15 at the same court, but with a different charge.

Upon the RCMP’s search of the 32-year old, police say they found 15 grams of a substance believed to be Methamphetamine. He will face one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.