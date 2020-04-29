Parliament will be debating the federal government’s Canada Emergency Student Benefit Wednesday afternoon. It is the first of once a week in-person sittings of the House of Commons.

The bill will include up to $1,250 for students and new graduates who are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or $1,750 for students with dependents or disabilities. There will also be up to $5,000 available for students who are volunteering their time in the fight against COVID-19. The subsidy also extends bursaries, fellowships, and grants for research students, doubles the Canada Students Grants program and enhances the Canada Student Loans Program.

An additional $75-million in support is being allocated for post-secondary students in First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities.

All told, the bill represents almost $9-billion in support for post-secondary students.

In his daily briefing, Trudeau said he is sure all Parliamentarians understand.

“We must support our students.”