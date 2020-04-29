In mid-April, the Province announced that business, industry, managed forests, recreation and not-for-profit property owners will have a three month extension to pay their property taxes.

The City of Castlegar has extended this leeway to its residential property owners who may be unable to make their property tax payments by the July 2, 2020 due date.

“Residents who can pay their property taxes on time are being encouraged to do so,” said Director of Finance, Ola Oladele. “These taxes make up the bulk of the City’s revenue and we want to balance supporting the community while maintaining a solid financial position so we do not have to borrow to maintain the City’s essential services.”

The City said they are also developing an online payment solution so residents can pay their taxes online.

For more information on the City’s response to COVID-19 visit castlegar.ca/covid19.