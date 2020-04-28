Nova Scotia RCMP says they’ve identified over 400 witnesses in connection to the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police say they have a sizable major crime unit assigned to investigating the shooting spree that left 22 people dead. They said they have a duty to complete the investigation as if the gunman was going to stand trial.

RCMP has identified 435 witnesses, interviewing over half of those, although the list of witnesses is still expected to grow.

Investigators have determined that the gunman collected police memorabilia and was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform, including a shirt and pants, at times during the incident. Police say they aren’t sure how he obtained the uniform and they are still investigating.

According to RCMP, the gunman didn’t hide the fact he had replica police vehicles, one of which he drove during the spree. However, RCMP don’t know if police had knowledge that the gunman had the vehicles. Investigators say he purchased the vehicles through an auction.

He left the Portapique area through a field the night of April 18th, nine minutes after the first call was made to police.

Police say they are still investigating five scenes and have released the rest back to their respective owners.

