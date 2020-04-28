British Columbia is adjusting its COVID-19 testing strategy, expanding to include anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, cold, or influenza, no matter how mild the symptoms.

Interior Health said COVID-19 symptoms share similarities to other respiratory illnesses including the common cold or the flu, including:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Painful Swallowing

Stuffy or Runny Nose

Loss of Sense of Smell

Headache

Muscle Aches

Fatigue

Loss of Appetite

“While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test,” clarified Interior Health. “COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.”

There are 14 testing and assessment centres located across the Interior Health region. Local testing centres include Trail, Nelson, and Grand Forks, while testing can also be done in Golden, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, and Williams Lake.

“Testing at these centres is by appointment,” said Interior Health. “Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.”

Interior Health said additional information is on their website, including contact information for the testing centre, and how to obtain results if you do get a test.

More: COVID-19 Testing Information (Interior Health)