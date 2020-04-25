Provincial health authorities are reporting 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, adding up to a total of 1,853 total infections in the province as of Friday, April 24th.

Two new positive cases have appeared in the Interior Health Region, totalling 158.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, more positive cases are expected to come up as teams are spending time performing contact tracing on community outbreaks.

More infections have been confirmed related to the outbreaks in two different poultry processing plants, industrial sites in Alberta, and correctional facilities.

“As of today, two employees have been confirmed positive at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 employees have now been confirmed positive at United Poultry in Vancouver. Additionally, there are 10 confirmed positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake project in Alberta and 78 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre,” said the statement from Dix and Henry.

As the infections continue to climb, so does the death toll, as four more deaths have been reported, totalling 98 deaths related to COVID-19.

Recoveries are also seeing an increase, as 1,114 people are now symptom-free from the virus. 739 active cases remain the province.

Henry and Dix offered a reminder to British Columbians to be careful going into the weekend.

“While our weekends are a time to unwind and relax, the exception is with these important health measures. As you get outside and safely spend time with loved ones, let’s continue to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

