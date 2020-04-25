It’s no secret that the Trail Smoke Eaters are a talent pipeline that keeps on on producing.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League announced on April 24,2020 that Kent Johnson has received the Top Forward award from the CJHL.

Broadcaster for the Trail Smoke Eaters, Benjamin Phillips, said Johnson’s accolades stacked up in the Kootenays, earning MVP, Top Scorer and Most Sportsmanlike awards in the BCHL.

“In his second season with the Smoke Eaters, Johnson was a force to be reckoned with scoring 101 points, more than double his total from his rookie year and 30 more than the next closest player,” said Phillips. “Johnson, just 17-years-old from Port Moody, B.C. and committed to the University of Michigan, will now add one more award to his cabinet after a remarkable season in Trail.”

Phillips added that Johnson beat out fellow Top Forward finalists Carter Savoie, Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL); Brodie MacArthur, Summerside Western Capitals (MHL); Caleb Serre, Blind River Beavers (NOJHL) and Harrison Israels, Oakville Blades (OJHL) following a national voting process completed by each of the 10 leagues across the country, that comprise the CJHL.

“Kent Johnson’s year was simply outstanding. He was able to score consistently throughout the entire season, while being heavily scouted against each game. His 101pts are the most noticeable statistic as he was head and shoulders above any player in the league but he also played a major role defensively protecting leads late in games. As an Assistant Captain, Kent showed great leadership skills with his ability to prepare and execute every game night. I am extremely proud of all Kent’s accomplishments but to be named CJHL Top Forward it speaks great volume to the type of season he was able to have.” – GM Jeff Tambellini

The Smoke Eaters set a record of 34W-13L-2T-2OT when Johnson was in the line up.

The team won two and lost four when he laced his skates for Team Canada West in December 2019, at the World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C.

According to Phillips, Kent Johnson is still up for one more award this season as the CJHL MVP award is expected to be announced later next week. Johnson was named a finalist earlier this week.