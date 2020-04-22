The Provincial Government has reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in B.C. as of Tuesday, adding up to 1,724 total infections.

As for the Interior Health region, there are currently 153 total cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said in the Tuesday afternoon briefing that 1,041 people have recovered from the virus, while 683 cases remain active.

Health authorities have also reported one more COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal area, bringing the death toll up to 87.

Dr. Henry spoke of an outbreak at Vancouver’s United Poultry Company where up to 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. She said, however, that the health concern over the products from the chicken processing plant is low at this time.

“The plant has been closed, and the close contacts have been notified of the people we know. The investigation has Vancouver Coastal Health leading, and is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency,” said Henry. “We don’t have any evidence that COVID-19 can be spread from meat or consuming it, or its packaging.”

Henry added that more cases from the United Poultry plant will likely be reported over the next few days.

Dr. Henry also spoke of the goals and how the pandemic is managed by Public Health officials, saying that limiting potential transmission is paramount, but minimizing the impact of measures put in place is also important.

“Every decision that we make about what to do, how to lessen some of the restrictions, what restrictions we put in place and how to manage them, and how to allow people to continue with their lives while maintaining the important restrictions are things we have considered in great detail,” said Henry. “We have stepped up in British Columbia, despite the hardships that some of these public health measures have entailed.”

Henry concluded by offering thanks to essential workers and reminding B.C. residents to keep up their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to stay vigilant, we need to stay connected and we need to stay committed to this. We will find our new normal in the coming weeks, but it is not yet the time to lessen our guard,” concluded Henry.

