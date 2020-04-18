Concept image of the recent novel coronavirus or COVID-19 strain. (Stock Image)

Interior Health is warning workers after a recently reported COVID-19 outbreak at the Kearl Lake Oil Sands Project north of Fort McMurray.

The outbreak was announced on April 15th by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

So far, 12 people connected with the work camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment and that there is potential for transmission between communities and between our provinces,” said Interior Health. “IH medical health officers recommend that people who are contacts or potential contacts from this site self-isolate for 14 days from their last exposure to the site or to their flights home.”

Interior Health said anyone in the community who is experiencing signs of illness, such as a dry cough of fever, should immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

“In all communities across IH, we need to assume the COVID-19 virus is present and stay home as much as possible, practise physical distancing, and wash our hands frequently with soap and water to prevent the spread of the illness.”