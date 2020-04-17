Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the province’s response.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

Reopening the economy

Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19

His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers

Federal Emergencies Act

Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak

Letting prisoners out early

Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports

Hear the full interview with John Horgan below: