Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the province’s response.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

  • Reopening the economy
  • Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19
  • His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers
  • Federal Emergencies Act
  • Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak
  • Letting prisoners out early
  • Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports

