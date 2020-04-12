British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit after experiencing persistent COVID-19 symptoms. He had needed oxygen but was never placed on a ventilator. He thanked the National Health Service for “saving his life”.

There have been 9,875 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and nearly 79,000 people have tested positive.

Johnson is resting at Chequers, the country residence of the prime minister.