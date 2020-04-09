Renters that lost income during the COVID-19 outbreak can now apply for the temporary rental supplement from the B.C. Government.

Providing $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents, and $500 per month for eligible with dependents, roommates that meet criteria can also each apply for the supplement.

Available on a per-household basis, the following criteria has to be met by potential applicants:

Receiving or eligible for Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or experiencing a 25% reduction in monthly employment income as a result of COVID-19;

2019 household income of less than $74,150 for households with no dependents and $113,040 for households with dependents;

Paying more than 30% of current/reduced gross monthly income towards rent; and

Not receiving any other rent subsidy from any level of government, including subsidized housing or rent supplements, such as Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP).

“This crisis is putting pressure on people across B.C. We’re helping British Columbians get through this by halting evictions so renters will not lose their home. We’re helping them pay rent with the new temporary rental supplement – providing direct relief on the biggest month-to-month expense for most households,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Together with the other provincial and federal programs, the rental supplement will give people the financial support they need right now.”

The temporary rental supplement will be available for April, May and June 2020. Any eligible renters that already paid their rent for April can still receive the funds for the month.

Landlords will directly receive the benefit on behalf of the renters, ensuring landlords are getting rental income during the COVID-19 pandemic. The B.C. Government said funds should be deposited within seven days as BC Housing has redeployed employees and brought on additional staff to handle and process the applications.

More: BC Temporary Rental Supplement (BC-TRS) Program (BC Housing)