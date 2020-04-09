As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, 45 new confirmed cases have been reported in B.C., bringing the Province’s total to 1,336 as of Wednesday, April 8th.

Two new cases have tested positive in the Interior Health region, where the total number of infections currently sits at 130.

So far, 838 people that have been infected in B.C. are now considered to be recovered from the virus, making up 62.7% of the total infections in the Province.

In the daily briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said that B.C. has reported a further five COVID-19 related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. B.C. has so far seen 48 deaths related to COVID-19.

Henry spoke on Wednesday’s briefing of a closer partnership with the Canadian Border Service Agency to keep the public safer from the illness.

“We’re ensuring that everybody that comes back has an approved self-isolation plan that they attest to and they sign off on. We are there to support them and make sure they have the means and the things they need to be able to adhere to there self-isolation plan. That may mean they have to spend some time in a quarantine facility that we are partnering with the federal government on,” said Henry. “For most people, it will likely mean that they go directly home and that we support them by providing things like groceries and medications.”

Henry said this measure will involve regular check-ins to ensure compliance with their 14-day isolation orders and that people have access to the services and items they may need.

Henry once again offered a reminder to B.C. residents to avoid travelling for the long weekend.

“This is not the time to take unnecessary travel, it’s not the time to go to our smaller or more remote communities where the services may not be available to support you or to support the community should this virus be introduced,” said Henry. “We need to consider what kind of impact that kind of misstep could have on everything that we have done and everything that we have put together.”

Those with family or friends they wish to visit over the weekend are encouraged to do so remotely, via a phone or video call.

