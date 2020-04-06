Essential workers in the West Kootenay and parents working from home still have the means to contact their local MLA.

Katrine Conroy, Kootenay West MLA, also ensured the public that the ministry remains functioning.

“Both my constituency assistants are working hard to get back to people and ensure that their questions are being answered and that they’re being directed to the right support,” said Conroy.

Working from home, Conroy said sh is in constant communiqué with staff both locally and in Victoria.

“We continue to ensuring that services can be provided to people throughout or ministry,” said Conroy. “We’re having cabinet meetings online and by phone and other meetings as well.”

As the Minister of Children and Family Development, Conroy shared how essential service workers are getting a helping hand.

“We announced a new process for matching parents who are essential service workers and that do have young children with safe childcare in their communities,” said Conroy. “And it’s an important measure so that the people that do need to go to work during this critical time won’t be left without childcare.”

According to the B.C government website, “essential workers can fill out a new “parent” form to identify their need for urgent child care.”

Forms can be accessed by calling 1 888 338-6622 and selecting Option 4, or online: www.gov.bc.ca/essential-service-child-care

Conroy also outlined a number of supports to help out with all families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Climate Action Tax Credit, there’s going to be a one time enhancement that’s going to be paid out in July, 2020 for moderate to low-income families. We are providing support to people that are renting. For people in our region that get their power from B.C Hydro, they brought in a program so people can defer bill payments. We’re also looking at support for people to defer their ICBC payments for up to 90 days. We’re providing up to $500 a month as a temporary rent supplement.”

To contact Katrine Conroy’s office or to get more information regarding services, follow this link.

“It’s a stressful time right now,” Conroy added. “People are anxious but because we’re all together in this, I know we can help each other out. I know our communities are very resilient and we look out for each other.”