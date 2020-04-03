Police believe arson to be the cause of 18 cedar trees and a vehicle being damaged on private property in East Trail.

One suspect has been identified.

At approximately 1:38 a.m on March 28, 2020, Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of a suspicious fire in the 1600 block of McQuarrie Street. The blaze was then extinguished by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said police believe the fire was intentionally set, approximately 30 minutes prior to police attendance.

Luckily no one was injured.

Now, Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP are looking for witnesses. If you have information please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at (250) 364-2566.