Air Canada has extended the suspension of all flights in and out of Castlegar until at least April 30, 2020.

“The extension of flight suspensions has resulted in the temporary closure of the airport terminal building to the general public,” said West Kootenay Regional Airport Manager Patrick Gauvreau. “The airport remains open and operating for general aviation, medical air and cargo service, and the Southeast Fire Centre.”

The City of Castlegar said they anticipate an update from Air Canada in the later part of April to determine if flights will resume by may first or if there will be additional delays.

Air Canada initially suspended all flights through Castlegar on March 23.

For all Air Canada service changes, visit aircanada.com.