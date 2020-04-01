Dr. Bonnie Henry offering the daily Provincial COVID-19 update on April 1, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Provincial numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases have gone up by 53 from the day before, and sit at 1,066 as of Wednesday.

From the total in B.C., 114 cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health authorities have reported another COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health area as of Wednesday, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 24.

Despite this, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said a significant portion of people that were infected have since recovered. Henry said that 606 people are reported to no longer be showing symptoms, representing 57.8% of total cases.

Henry said a framework has been put in place around the duty of care facilities in the province and the allocation of personal protective equipment to maximize the use of available equipment.

As well, a framework is in development to help allocate scarce resources, such as ventilators.

“Part of that is a structure for how those decisions will be made so that no single individual clinician or health care worker will have to make those terrible decisions on their own. It will be done in a framework that respects the value of every individual life,” said Henry.

Henry also offered some optimism for the Province’s performance so far against COVID-19.

“Right now, we seem to be holding our own. Without a doubt, we will get through this, we will get through this no matter what happens, but we do have a few more weeks,” said Henry. “Our goal is to have these restrictions put in place and the orders that we’ve put in place for as short a time as possible.”

Henry also encouraged people to keep up activities that can be done in isolation but can bring people together, such as video games with friends, leaving groceries and flowers for neighbours, and documenting experiences.

“I think that’s something that we need to think about: the things we’re spending time on now, and what this will mean for us in the future,” said Henry.

Henry also spoke of the launch of the B.C. Supply Hub, which will allow businesses and governments around the province to collaborate and provide needed supplies.

