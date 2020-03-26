Province Makes Ministerial Orders Under State of Emergency

The B.C. Government is stepping up measures under the provincial state of emergency such as banning the resale of goods, coordinating supply chains, and providing further authority to municipal bylaw officers.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced the measures on Thursday alongside Premier John Horgan.

“B.C. is in a strong position to effectively respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Farnworth. “Informed by the direction of the provincial health officer, we’re taking these critical steps to keep our communities safe, goods moving and essential service workers supported.”

Under the Emergency Program Act, several ministerial orders were made by Farnworth on Thursday. The goal of the orders, as per the B.C. Government, is to ensure a coordinated response to COVID-19 across all levels of government for the duration of the state of emergency.

The following is a list of the ministerial orders made as of Thursday:

Supply Chains Establishing a new Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit to coordinate goods and services distribution; Taking a more active role in coordinating essential goods and services movement by land, air, marine and rail; and Suspending any bylaws that restrict goods delivery at any time of day

Protecting Customers Banning the secondary resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, cleaning and other essential supplies; and Restricting quantities of items purchased at point of sale

Enforcement Enabling municipal bylaw officers to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders for business closures and gatherings, in line with offences under the Public Health Act

Coordination Suspending local states of emergency specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, except for the City of Vancouver; Giving municipal councils the ability to hold more flexible meetings to expedite decisions; and Coordinating potential use of local publicly owned facilities, like community centres, for self-isolation, testing, medical care, warehousing and distribution.

Travel Ensuring all passenger and car-ferry services provide minimum service levels and priority access for residents, and essential goods and workers

Protecting Most Vulnerable Making it easier to support critical services for vulnerable people, like food banks and shelters



The B.C. Government said the measures are “unprecedented steps” and are the first time they’ve been invoked under a provincial state of emergency. The measures were made following recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

“Many local governments, First Nations and partners have stepped up to make sure they have prepared to protect their communities from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Farnworth. “Today’s measures will make sure communities are taking necessary steps, in coordination with the Province, to get ready should more action be required to combat COVID-19.”

The provincial state of emergency was first declared on March 18, 2020, one day after Dr. Bonnie Henry declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. The last states of emergency were declared in 1998, 2003, 2017, and 2018, all in relation to B.C. wildfires.

As well, under consultation from Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, the B.C. Government has defined essential services in the Province. Any business that has not been ordered to close and is not identified on the essential service list may remain open if it can adapt their workplace and services to the recommendations and orders of Dr. Henry.

“I’m proud of the strategic measures we have enacted government-wide to help our families and health-care workers, to keep them safe and supported,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By issuing a series of ministerial orders, we recognize that this is not forever, but it is for now. With everyone stepping in and respecting the extraordinary means we have to take, we will overcome this.”

“In these new and challenging times we are facing, we’re asking British Columbians to stay strong as a community, and together we can get through this,” added Dix.

Below is the extensive and exhaustive list of essential services as developed by Emergency Management BC, specifically to clarify what qualifies as an essential service in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.