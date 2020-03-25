Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller stressed the unique challenges First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities face in remote and fly in-only parts of the country.

In the Cabinet committee’s regular briefing today, he went into detail about the first round of funds being allocated to support these communities.

Miller announced that out of $305-million dollars allocated as part of the Indigenous Community Support Fund, $215-million will go to First Nations, with adjustments to each proportion based on population and remoteness. $45-million will go Inuit Communities and $30million to Metis communities. Miller added the remaining $15-million will go to supporting regional, urban and indigenous organizations supporting those living away from their community.