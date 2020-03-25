AgSafe BC is updating its workplace safety resources.

New resources include:

  • Agricultural Site COVID-19 Prevention Procedures
  • Enhanced Cleaning
  • Exposure Control Plan
  • Employer Protocol for Pandemic
  • Health Questionnaire
  • Safety Notice for Workers
  • Signage: Social Distancing

The health and safety association is working with farmers and ranchers across the province to address the outbreak.

A link to the Emergency Planning Section can be found here.

 

*** Story by Wendy Gray ***