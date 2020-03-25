AgSafe BC is updating its workplace safety resources.

New resources include:

Agricultural Site COVID-19 Prevention Procedures

Enhanced Cleaning

Exposure Control Plan

Employer Protocol for Pandemic

Health Questionnaire

Safety Notice for Workers

Signage: Social Distancing

The health and safety association is working with farmers and ranchers across the province to address the outbreak.

A link to the Emergency Planning Section can be found here.

*** Story by Wendy Gray ***