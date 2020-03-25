News AgSafe BC Unveils Emergency Planning Measures SHARE ON: ash, staff Wednesday, Mar. 25th, 2020 (Supplied by AG Safe BC) AgSafe BC is updating its workplace safety resources. New resources include: Agricultural Site COVID-19 Prevention Procedures Enhanced Cleaning Exposure Control Plan Employer Protocol for Pandemic Health Questionnaire Safety Notice for Workers Signage: Social Distancing The health and safety association is working with farmers and ranchers across the province to address the outbreak. A link to the Emergency Planning Section can be found here. *** Story by Wendy Gray ***