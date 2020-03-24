News IOC Postpones Olympics SHARE ON: ash, staff Tuesday, Mar. 24th, 2020 President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. (Supplied by Pixabay) Japan says the International Olympic Committee has agreed to postpone the Games to the summer of 2021. The decision comes after mounting pressure from several countries to postpone the Olympics. Canada announced on Monday they would not be sending athletes unless the Games were postponed. Officials in Japan say postponing the Olympics is unavoidable. *** Story by Wendy Gray ***