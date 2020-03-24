Some good news to give us hope this Tuesday morning out of China, where COVID-19 was first detected late last year.

Chinese authorities are lifting the 11-week lockdown in Hubei province as of midnight.

People who are in good health will be allowed to leave their homes.

There have been no new infections in nearly a week.

In the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began residents will have to remain in lockdown until April 8th.

*** Story by Wendy Gray ***