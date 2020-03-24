*Submitted by the City of Castlegar*

City of Castlegar is closing all of its playgrounds effective immediately. In addition, the City installed signs about social distancing and COVID-19 at parks.

The City has been advised School District 20 also plans to close its playgrounds.

“Social distancing is no longer an option so we’re asking for people’s support,” says Mayor Bruno Tassone who is currently working from home. “If people do not follow the advice and orders from the provincial health officer, we may be forced to close public gathering areas and we don’t want to have to do that.”

The closures include playgrounds and courts at the following locations: Sewchhuck Subdivision, Kinnaird Park, Millennium Park & Ponds, Zinio, Highland, Kinsmen, 9th Ave., Twin Rivers, Cone Hill, Blueberry, Branson Pool.

We’ve heard many concerns about people not following the advice and orders from the provincial health officials. In response to this, the City:

Is now patrolling the community to make sure people are following the advice and orders issued by the provincial health officer; and

Has set-up an email address covid@castlegar.ca so residents can notify the City concerns related to COVID-19.

To stay up-to-date on the City’s response to COVID-19, visit castlegar.ca/covid19.