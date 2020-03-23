The Regional District of Central Kootenay has a new set of temporary rules for their landfill, transfer stations and recycling depots.

They are in direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The RDCK says the measures will help protect the health and safety of staff and the public by minimizing personal interactions, and will also help reduce demands on waste and recycling facilities.

“These are emergency measures during very challenging times,” said Uli Wolf, General Manager of Resource Recovery at the RDCK. “We ask that you respect the free tipping limits so our essential services are not overwhelmed, and can remain open and operational. Remember, waste management is not ‘free’—these costs will be relayed to all of our taxpayers. Abuse may result in further reduction of services or site closures.”

Wold also says he anticipates longer wait times due to change of regulations and those adapting to them.

The following was submitted by the RDCK:

BEFORE YOU GO TO AN RDCK WASTE OR RECYCLING FACILITY

Do NOT visit a facility if you are feeling unwell, experiencing flu-like symptoms or have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

Consider if your trip is essential or if it can wait. While isolation at home is a great opportunity to do yard work, purge your closets, or complete renovations, waste materials from these projects can remain at home for now.

Only waste that has the risk of attracting pests or going rancid should be brought for disposal.

If you have access to curbside collection, please use that service and do not come to our facilities. Rural residents dropping off household garbage, our municipal curbside collection partners, and commercial collectors take priority right now.

WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT AN RDCK WASTE OR RECYCLING FACILITY

We will no longer accept ANY payments from residents who wish to dispose of waste and recyclables at our facilities (excluding Edgewood and Burton).

Residential loads will be limited to household garbage only, and no bulky items will be accepted. We will accept up to one pick-up truck load (or equivalent) maximum per week per customer.

Commercial loads will continue as per normal. We will still accept all material types and charges will placed on accounts. During this time, receipts will not be provided. If you wish to set up a commercial account, please contact the RDCK.

Site staff have the right to refuse any load that contains prohibited items or does not meet the limitations above.

Site staff will use social distancing protocols to allow 6 feet of distance between themselves, their colleagues and the public. This will include restricting the number of users on site.

Please keep a minimum of 6 feet away from other customers and staff when dropping off waste.

Reuse facilities (commonly called “Free Stores”) are closed.

Other measures will be taken to adapt staff duties as needed.

For the time being, regular disposal services and operating hours at all facilities will continue according to their regular schedules. Hours of operation can be found here: https://rdck.ca/EN/main/services/waste-recycling/hours-of-operation.html