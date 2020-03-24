Castlegar residents, or anyone who is concerned about what actions are being taken by the city, will be getting daily video updates.

Town staff, Council members and the Mayor are all putting in the work to release information daily as the situation regarding policy and COVID-19 changes at a breakneck pace.

Most of the videos will be brief updates and can be seen directly through the City of Castlegar’s Facebook page here.

Personalized messages from all Councillors will also be shared here.

Municipalities all over the Kootenays are reaching out to their citizens at an increased rate as COVID-19 impacts communities and their daily lives every day.