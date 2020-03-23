Rob Morrison, Kootenay-Columbia MP outside his Cranbrook constituency office during its grand opening on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison has made the call to Interior Health to disclose the location of COVID-19 cases in the health region.

Previously, MyEastKootenayNow.com did a story on the fact that Interior Health won’t reveal where specific COVID-19 cases are located.

More: Interior Health Won’t Disclose Specific COVID-19 Cases (March 20, 2020)

Morrison said Interior Health represents a significant geographic area and should be releasing city-level information to the public rather than their larger regional case numbers.

“The Health Authority has restricted information on new COVID-19 cases to only numbers associated with one of the five health regions and is reported to not being willing to provide city-level information,” said Morrison over Facebook. “My office has made multiple requests of the Provincial government’s top health official’s office to make this information available.”

Morrison said the situation requires “clarity” and that Interior Health should be releasing the locations of where COVID-19 is known to be present.

In their previous response to MyEastKootenayNow.com, Interior Health noted that Dr. Bonnie Henry will not identify specific case locations unless they cannot be certain they have reached everyone who may have been impacted by an infected individual.

“We need everybody to be aware that the risk is not just in one place. It’s in your community, too,” said Interior Health. “People need to be taking the same measures now everywhere in B.C. and across Canada and, quite frankly, globally.”

Morrison said he would continue to push Interior Health to release the information.

See Morrison’s full Facebook post below: