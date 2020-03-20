News Total Canadian COVID-19 Cases Reach 925 SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Friday, Mar. 20th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer said there are currently 925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 12 total deaths. Dr. Theresa Tam gave the update during a press conference in Ontario early Friday afternoon. She said officials have tested close to 66,000 across the country for the virus. “This week, the first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine started and an array of treatments are being tested,” said Dr. Tam. *** Story by Casey Kenny/Bradley Jones ***