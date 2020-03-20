The Canadian and United States border will close to non-essential travel at midnight on Friday.

In his daily address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement and also said that irregular migrants will be sent back if they try to cross anywhere along the border under a mutual agreement with the United States.

Trudeau also announced funding for automakers to retool their lines in order to begin making medical equipment.

He said 500,000 Canadians have applied for Employment Insurance this week compared to just 27,000 last week. Trudeau says public servants are working around the clock to process the applications.

Trudeau concluded his address by saying that this week has been difficult but it was also proof that Canadians are generous, kind and compassionate and that should give us hope.