Concept image of the recent novel coronavirus or COVID-19 strain. (Stock Image)

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer confirms there are now 772 positive COVID-19 cases in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the government is concerned over the day-to-day sharp increase in case numbers, especially where close contact has been determined as the cause.

She also recognized the higher risk to First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities due to their inequity in health care, higher rates of unique underlying conditions.

As for equipment shortages, Dr. Tam says 7-million masks have been requested and the government can supply 75% of demand.

“We do not want to simply flatten the curve anymore, we want to plank it,” said Tam. “This is our chance, right here, right now.”

*** Story by Wendy Gray/Bradley Jones ***